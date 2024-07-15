GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,343 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of IES by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of IES by 151.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 5,687.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at $156.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

