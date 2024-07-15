GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLVM opened at $67.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

