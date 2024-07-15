GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,934 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 6.68% of Galera Therapeutics worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Galera Therapeutics Profile

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.