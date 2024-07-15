GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Esquire Financial worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $114,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,689.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ opened at $51.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $54.80.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.04 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

