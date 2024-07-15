GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Marine Products worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPX opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $339.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

