GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $483,000 Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.46% of Athira Pharma worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 605,686 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

