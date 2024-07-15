GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8,072.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 332,978 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,038,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,713 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,848,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,595,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $96.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

