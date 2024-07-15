GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $504,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,607,000 after purchasing an additional 103,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $250.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

