GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $490,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $213.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $214.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.