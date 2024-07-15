GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $490,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $213.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $214.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

