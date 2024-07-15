GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,342 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SOXX opened at $259.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.83. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

