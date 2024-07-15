GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

