GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $264.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

