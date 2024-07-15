GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 387 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE opened at $289.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.34. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.