GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,332 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 199,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $63,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $23.72 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.