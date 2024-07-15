GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 90,787 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,787 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $3,830,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $2,263,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $32.19 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.