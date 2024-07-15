GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $545,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 958,793 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 538,908 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

