GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,168.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock opened at $89.63 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,773 shares of company stock valued at $927,030 over the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Profile



IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

