GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Trading Up 2.2 %

MYRG stock opened at $145.96 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

