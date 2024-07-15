GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,262 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Traeger worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Traeger Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $300.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

