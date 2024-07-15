Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.57

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $13.86. Guild shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 5,432 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Guild Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $863.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt acquired 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,515.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt purchased 3,630 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,370 shares of company stock worth $214,346. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

