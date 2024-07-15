Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of HAL traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,433. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 27,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

