Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 6,546 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.86.

MSFT opened at $453.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.94 and a 200-day moving average of $416.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

