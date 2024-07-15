Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,034.60 ($13.25).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.50) to GBX 1,250 ($16.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.26) to GBX 1,140 ($14.60) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
