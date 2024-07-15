Head-To-Head Analysis: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) vs. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Safehold pays out -157.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -7.87% 4.43% 1.55% Dynex Capital 30.50% -7.25% -0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 4 5 0 2.56 Dynex Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safehold and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Safehold currently has a consensus price target of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 30.13%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $13.35, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Safehold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safehold and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $352.58 million 4.24 -$54.97 million ($0.45) -46.49 Dynex Capital $207.52 million 3.82 -$6.13 million $1.17 10.56

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Safehold has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safehold beats Dynex Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

