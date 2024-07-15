Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,646 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Hecla Mining worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. 2,797,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

