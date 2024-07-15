Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,550,000 after buying an additional 72,548 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after buying an additional 1,532,700 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after buying an additional 811,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,328,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 186,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $38.24. 125,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

