High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider Acquires A$48,586.56 in Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Free Report) insider David Croll bought 607,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$48,586.56 ($32,828.76).

On Friday, June 21st, David Croll purchased 46,385 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$3,803.57 ($2,569.98).

On Friday, June 7th, David Croll bought 623,509 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$38,657.56 ($26,119.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82.

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets in the United States. It also holds 100% interest in four geothermal energy licenses covering 2,767 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

