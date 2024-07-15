HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

HMST opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

