Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

JPM stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.