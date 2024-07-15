Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $16.96

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $18.09. Hut 8 shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 1,050,529 shares.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

View Our Latest Report on HUT

Hut 8 Stock Up 11.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.