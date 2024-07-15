ICON (ICX) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $151.33 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,008,279,818 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,008,279,116.2682438. The last known price of ICON is 0.1497801 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $2,981,477.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

