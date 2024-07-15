IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

IEX opened at $204.46 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.92 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

