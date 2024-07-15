Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $27.32 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259,567 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

WMT opened at $69.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.