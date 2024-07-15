Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.25. Indivior shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 287,308 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

