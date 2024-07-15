Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 200 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £150 ($192.14).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Kenny Wilson bought 176 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($191.62).

On Monday, May 13th, Kenny Wilson bought 190 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($192.26).

Dr. Martens Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:DOCS opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.98) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.19. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £735.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

