Insider Selling: FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Insider Sells 217,632 Shares of Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Berrell sold 217,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.39), for a total transaction of A$768,458.59 ($519,228.78).
Damien Berrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Damien Berrell bought 853,725 shares of FleetPartners Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.59 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$3,064,872.75 ($2,070,859.97).
- On Thursday, July 4th, Damien Berrell sold 209,231 shares of FleetPartners Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.54 ($2.39), for a total value of A$741,305.43 ($500,882.05).
FleetPartners Group Price Performance
FleetPartners Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FleetPartners Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for FleetPartners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetPartners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.