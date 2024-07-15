Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 154,578 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($120.84), for a total transaction of £14,582,888.52 ($18,679,247.50).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($118.28), for a total transaction of £6,173,113.68 ($7,907,152.15).
  • On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($119.06), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,391,898.10).
  • On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.32), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,284,304.79).
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.73), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,907,262.75).
  • On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($119.56), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,320,402.82).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.20), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,678,432,189.70).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LSEG stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.69) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9,482 ($121.46). The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,687. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,784 ($99.71) and a 52 week high of £110.80 ($141.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,321.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,192.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,917.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSEG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($140.90) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,347 ($106.92).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

