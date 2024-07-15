Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 565,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.