Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Hits $106.66 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.37 billion and $106.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $9.37 or 0.00014918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00042945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,045,979 coins and its circulating supply is 466,559,504 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

