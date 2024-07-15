InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 256.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

