Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 54.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BSMV opened at $21.18 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
