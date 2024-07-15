Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 54.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSMV opened at $21.18 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

