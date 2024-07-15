Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.25

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 9698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $769.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.