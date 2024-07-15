Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Holdings Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

