iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.02. 94,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,682. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after purchasing an additional 293,710 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

