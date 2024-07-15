iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up to $32.85

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $35.79. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 3,310,444 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

