iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWF stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.21. 359,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,554. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.57 and its 200-day moving average is $334.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

