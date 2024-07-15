iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 89,566 shares.The stock last traded at $53.43 and had previously closed at $53.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $792.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 445.7% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 153,291 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 398.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 123,359 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 120,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,686.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

