iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 427.6% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHF traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $53.14. 47,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

