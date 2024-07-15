Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,565 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $71.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

