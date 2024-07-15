Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 78,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,109 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

